SC affirms 2015 Senate Electoral Tribunal ruling declaring Poe a natural-born Filipino

The Supreme Court (SC) affirmed yesterday the 2015 ruling of the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) which declared Sen. Mary Grace Poe Llamanzares a natural-born Filipino and qualified to hold office as member of the Senate.

In a 9-3 vote, the SC dismissed the petition filed by losing senatorial candidate Rizalito David.

The court decision said: “Public respondent Senate Electoral Tribunal did not act without or in excess of its jurisdiction, or with grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in rendering its assailed November 17, 2015, Decision and December 3, 2015, Resolution. Private respondent Mary Grace Poe Llamanzares is a natural-born Filipino citizen qualified to hold office as Senator of the Republic.”

In a press briefing, spokesman Theodore O. Te said: “The SC ruled that the Senate Electoral Tribunal’s conclusions were in keeping with a faithful and exhaustive reading of the Constitution.”

Last year, the nine-member tribunal chaired by SC Senior Justice Antonio T. Carpio dismissed David’s complaint and declared Poe a natural-born Filipino, with five voting in favor of Poe, namely, Senators. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Loren Legarda, Pia Cayetano, Cynthia Villar, and Bam Aquino. Dissenting were SC Justices Carpio, Teresita J. Leonardo de Castro, and Arturo D. Brion, and Sen. Nancy Binay.

The majority members of the SET declared that Poe should be considered a natural-born despite being a foundling, based on customary international laws providing that every human being has a right to a nationality and on the state’s obligations to avoid statelessness and to facilitate the naturalization of foundlings.

David elevated the issue to the SC.

In March this year, the SC reversed the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ruling that disqualified Poe as a presidential candidate and declared her eligible to run in the May 9 elections. The Comelec case involved Poe’s qualification on residency and citizenship.

The next month, the SC declaredfinal its ruling in favor of Poe, a foundling adopted by the late actor Fernando Poe Jr. and actress Susan Roces.

In his briefing, SC spokesman Te said:

“The Court noted that the Senate Electoral Tribunal (SET) ruled on the Petition for Quo Warranto initiated by petitioner David because it was confronted with a novel legal question: The citizenship status of children whose biological parents are unknown, considering that the Constitution, in Article IV, Section 1 (2), explicitly makes reference to one’s father or mother. This issue had never been addressed by any court; thus, the SET exercised its original jurisdiction.

“The Court noted that, all that was asked of the SET was to make a reasonable interpretation of the law while considering the private respondent’s established personal circumstances. Thus, it could not have asked private respondent to do what was impossible–establishing her parentage, when the controversy before the SET arose precisely from the fact that private respondent’s parentage was unknown and has remained so throughout her life.

“Upholding the use of circumstantial evidence and presumptions, the Court sustained the SET majority which had ruled that respondent Poe was a natural-born citizen. The Court relied on the presumption that all foundlings found in the Philippines are born to at least either a Filipino father or a Filipino mother (and are thus, natural-born, unless there is substantial proof otherwise) because this presumption arises when the Constitution is read as a whole, so as to effectuate its purpose.

“The Court also noted that there was an entire set of professions and positions that would exclude those who were not considered natural-born. The Court pointed out that ‘concluding that foundlings are not natural-born Filipino citizens is tantamount to telling our foundling citizens that they can never be of service to the country in the highest possible capacities. It is also tantamount to excluding them from certain means, such as professions and state scholarships, which will enable the actualization of their aspirations. These consequences cannot be countenanced by the Constitution, not least of all through the present politicallycharged proceedings the direct objective of which is merely to exclude a singular politician from office. Concluding that foundlings are not natural-born citizens creates an inferior class of citizens who are made to suffer that inferiority through no fault of their own. If that is not discrimination, we do not know what is.’

“Pointing to the protection afforded by the equal protection clause, the Court stated that the equal protection clause serves as a guarantee that persons under like circumstances and falling within the same class are treated alike, in terms of ‘privileges’ conferred and liabilities enforced. It is a guarantee against undue favor and individual or class privilege, as well as hostile discrimination or oppression of inequality.”

Poe welcomed the SC decision.

“I laud the (Supreme) Court in affirming my status, and in effect all other foundlings in the country, as natural-born Filipinos, with full rights to serve the nation. I sincerely hope that this will put the issue to rest, and that all foundlings be given due recognition each of us deserves,” she added. (With a report from Mario B. Casayuran)