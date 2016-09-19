Scarlet Snow stole the show from her sister bride.

Dra. Vicky Belo posted on her Instagram account, Saturday, of her daughter Scarlet walking down the aisle for Cristalle Bello’s wedding to now husband Justin Pitt.

Scarlet’s walk during the bridal march was the highlight of the day. Everyone was in awe seeing the flower girl, though shocked with all the applause, little Scarlet continued on to walk the aisle.

A video posted by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo) on Sep 17, 2016 at 6:08am PDT

“@scarletsnowbelo made the walk without the basket of flowers because every time we’d give it to her she would sit down and start throwing the petals . Then when she’d walk people would clap and she’d get gulat and run back . But, finally she made it. #PITTurePerfect” Belo said in her caption.