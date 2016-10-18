 Scouts take over | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Scouts take over


October 18, 2016
Boy and girl scouts from Baguio City’s primary and secondary schools take their oath before Mayor Mauricio Domogan before taking over seats of authority in the city government last Monday in celebration of National Scouting Month. (Zaldy C. Comanda)

