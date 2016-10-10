Sebastian claims delivering drug money for de Lima’s campaign via alleged lover

Convicted kidnapper and carnapper Jaybee Sebastian revealed he raised at least P10 million to fund the senatorial campaign of Senator Leila de Lima during the 2016 national elections and she allegedly had a relationship with her former closed-in and security aide, Joenel Sanchez.

High-profile inmate, Jaybee Sebastian, touches the area where he was injured in a recent stabbing incident at the New Bilibid Prison, during the interpellation after his statement during the continuation of the inquiry on the proliferation of drug syndicates at the New Bilibid Prison by the House Committee on Justice at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, October 10, 2016. (Mark Balmores) mb.com.ph

Reading from his 12-page affidavit during the House justice committee’s resumption of its probe on alleged drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Monday, October 10, Sebastian said a few days before Christmas in 2014, “ako ay nagbigay kay Junel (Joenel) ng P2 million sa opisina ko mismo at saksi po nito ang kapwa ko bilanggo na si Catapang.”

The inmate gang leader, who was transferred to maximum security compound in 2009, noted three days after the December 16, 2014 raid, led by de Lima, Sanchez asked him to raise campaign funds for De Lima since he was the only one left in the compound after the so-called “Bilibid 19” was transferred to the National Bureau of Investigation.

He said a day after giving the P 2 million, he received a phone call from Sanchez and let him talk to someone, whose voice was like de Lima and even thank him for his “Christmas gift.”

“Sinabi niya na, ‘Pare, may kakausap sa iyo, naka-loudspeaker ka.’ May narinig ako sa kabilang linya na boses ng babae na kaboses ni Secretary De Lima at sinabi nya sa akin na, ‘Jaybee, Merry Christmas’ at sumagot naman ako na ‘Merry Christmas din po ma’am, natanggap n’yo po ba ang regalo ko sa iyo?’ at sumagot naman si Secretary na, ‘Yes, Jaybee, Merry Christmas!’ ”