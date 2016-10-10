Sebastian: “Illegal economy” in NBP worth P50M–P100M

High-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian, listens to questions of congressmen during the interpellation after his statement during the continuation of the inquiry on the proliferation of drug syndicates at the New Bilibid Prison by the House Committee on Justice at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, October 10, 2016. (Mark Balmores) | mb.com.ph

The “economy” of illegal activities within the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) was once worth P50 million to P100 million, possibly even more, a convicted kidnapper and alleged drug lord Jaybee Sebastian bared.

“We have money counters inside the jail,” Sebastian told the House Committee on Justice hearing Monday, October 10 while being interpellated by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, giving an idea to lawmakers just how much money is there within the penal facility.

“For the record Jaybee, how much money goes around the NBP in one day?” asked Barbers, who chairs the House committee on dangerous drugs.

“I’ve personally witnessed that in Building 14, there’s just 50 persons there, I’ve seen losses in dice games amounting to P4 to P10 million a night.”

Sebastian, 36, told about the case of an inmate at the maximum security compound “who loses P1 million a day in gambling.”

“That means he profits a lot from the selling of drugs,” he said of the inmate.

“Do you not have a ball park figure on everything, whether it is drugs or gambling?” Barbers pressed.

Sebastian replied, “During its heyday, I won’t be surprised if you’ll confiscate P50 to P100 million there.”

This Mindanao congressman replied in jest, “So it’s like you have a Bilibid Central Bank there?”

Sebastian cited it as the reason for the money counting machines in jail.

However, the drug lord later claimed that the situation within the NBP has changed remarkably since the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) took over in securing the NBP in July.

“It’s like night and day,” he described, although he admitted that the illicit drug trade might still exist.