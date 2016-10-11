SEC approval for 2 IPOs sought

Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (SPAVI) and Xeleb Technologies, Inc. have sought approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for their planned initial public offerings this year.

SPAVI is a leading full-service restaurant chain in the country while Xeleb is a technology company. Both separately submitted their registration statements to the SEC specifying their intention to list at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

In its prospectus, SPAVI said it is to sell to the public as much 352 million primary and secondary shares, including 46 million shares for the over allotment option, at a maximum price of P15.58 each.

This would give the company proceeds of as much as P5.5 billion.

Securities and Exchange Commission Logo

SPAVI, which owns the rights to the Shakey’s trademark here in the Philippines, is expected to finalize the offer price for the issuance in November ahead of a possible listing in December, 2016.

“We intend to use the offer proceeds for the expansion of our in-house commissary, working capital requirements, potential acquisitions, and repayment of debt,” the company told the Commission.

SPAVI’s in-house commissary supplies the bulk of its proprietary pizza dough and crust used to create Shakey’s trademark Thin Crust pizza.

Recognized globally as the original pizza franchise in the US, Shakey’s was first established there in 1954 and first opened in the Philippines in 1975.

As of June, 2016, SPAVI owns 177 Shakey’s stores all over the country, with plans to expand in the greater Manila and provincial areas.

Seven more stores are expected to open before the end of 2016, with 20 more new stores in the pipeline for 2017.

SPAVI also owns perpetual rights to the Shakey’s brand for the Middle East, Asia (ex Japan and Malaysia), China, Australia, and Oceania.

SPAVI is majority owned by the Po Family’s Century Pacific Group, Inc. (CPGI), parent company of Philippine listed Century Pacific Food, Inc. (CNPF).

Meantime, Xeleb intends to sell 290 million common shares to the public for price ranging from R2.04 to R2.54.

This would give Xeleb proceeds of as much as R736.60 million which it will use for product development, regional expansion in Southeast Asia, and general corporate purposes.

The sole issue manager, bookrunner, and underwriter hired for the transaction is SB Capital.

If they get the green light from the SEC within the year or before their desired date, SPAVI and Xeleb Technologies would be the fourth and fifth company to go public this year, next to Pilipinas Shell which had just gotten its regulatory approval for its initial public offering (IPO) set in November.

To be considered as the issuer of one of the largest IPOs in Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) history, Pilipinas Shell, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, is targeting to raise as much as R19.2 billion through its planned share sale.

Other companies who went public this year are Golden Haven Memorial Parks, Inc. and Cemex Holdings.