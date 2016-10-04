SEC may lower minimum public ownership for REIT

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is batting for a lower minimum public ownership requirement of 33 percent for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) after the higher requirement imposed by current rules was given the cold shoulder by issuers.

“We’re already finished with the study and we’ll definitely propose a lower minimum public ownership requirement,” said SEC chairperson Teresita Herbosa in an interview at the sidelines of the Latham & Watkins Philippines Conference.

Herbosa said they are looking at a minimum public ownership of 33 percent for REITs and “maybe just reserve the right to increase it when the markets are okay.”

“The law says at least 33 percent but I don’t know if we’re going to have increase within so many years. What we’ll put in the implementing rules and regulations will be something like, we will review it within 5 years, and see if there’s a need to increase,” she explained.

The SEC is expected to take up the REIT issue with the Finance department this quarter including several proposed tax reforms such as the Philippine Stock Exchange’s proposal for the removal of the initial public offering (IPO) tax.

“We should already start studying maybe with FINEX (Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines) and CMDC (Capital Market Development Council) about making reforms also in corporate taxes in the capital markets,” she said.

Herbosa said that, “if we do away with the IPO tax, then maybe we can increase the stock transaction tax even a little.”

She noted that tax reforms is “a way of balancing things. If you will read the tax reforms the DOF came up recently regarding income tax, its really are you going to lower the income tax rate but are you going to delete some exemptions? You cannot have it both ways.”

Herbosa pointed out that “a reform is trying to see where we probably will be able to help people get into business, save money. At the same time, we need to see if there is enough revenues for government undertaking the infrastructure projects during this golden age of infrastructure.”