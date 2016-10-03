SEC sees slight increase in 2017 budget

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will have a slightly higher budget for next year, or nearly P650 million, which it will use to improve its workforce and operations.

“For our budget in 2017, it is a 2 percent increase from 2016,” SEC Chairperson Teresita Herbosa said in an interview with Manila Bulletin on Monday. ” From P635.5 million to P646.8 million, an increase of P11 million”.

Herbosa said this budget will primarily go to personnel services, capital outlays, and maintenance and other operating expenses, which includes the agency’s rental fees in the Philippine International Convention Center complex.

As for this year, the SEC chief said she’s hoping that the agency will be able to utilize all its budget this year which was pegged at P635.5 million.

“Our utilization rate as of now is low because we can’t fill up some positions. Many already filled up the support-levels staff but there are some with high-level positions who have resigned and it’s so hard to fill them up,” Herbosa said.

“But by the end of this year, I think our utilization rate will be okay. Hopefully, it will be pushed up to 100 percent,” she added.

SEC had recently beefed up its automation efforts by securing a partnership with Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) that will allow the public to pay using debit and credit cards.

Herbosa said the deal would greatly enhance SEC’s Ease of Doing Business initiatives as it does away with cash transactions and the usual problems and disadvantages that go with it.

Under the memorandum of agreement, LBP will establish Point-of-Sales (POS) terminals at the SEC Head Office and its Satellite Offices in Robinsons Galleria, Ali Mall Cubao, SM North EDSA, and SM Manila to facilitate acceptance of payments through the use of ATM/Debit/Credit Cards.

POS is a payment device that allows ATM/credit/debit card holders to make payments using such alternative modes.

“Registrants now have the option to use their ATM/credit/debit cards in making their payments for Certificates of Company Registration and other applications. They need not be limited with cash transaction only and hence be assured that whatever payment mode they choose, they will be accommodated,” Herbosa said.

The SEC has been active in promoting efficiency-related measures such as this recent establishment of POS terminals in its offices, seen as a step in improving the quality of business regulation in line with the Duterte administration’s 10-point socio- economic agenda to increase competitiveness and ease of doing business.