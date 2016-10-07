Second hurricane, Nicole, forms south of Bermuda: US monitor

Tropical Storm Nicole was upgraded to hurricane status on Thursday as it swirled in the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Bermuda, the US National Hurricane Center said.



(AFP PHOTO / NOAA-NASA GOES PROJECT) / MB.COM.PH This NOAA-NASA Goes East project satellite image shows Hurricane Matthew(L)in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Nicole(R)to the east of Hurricane Matthew in the Atlantic on October 6, 2016 at 1737 UTC.(AFP PHOTO / NOAA-NASA GOES PROJECT) / MB.COM.PH

Nicole was packing 130 kilometer per hour (80 mph) winds, and was set to strengthen slightly in the coming 24 hours, triggering swell and rough conditions in Bermuda, although no hurricane warning has been issued at this stage.

It is currently located several hundred miles east of Matthew, the powerful Category Four hurricane ripping through the Caribbean and bound for the US coast.