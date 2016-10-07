Second hurricane, Nicole, forms south of Bermuda: US monitor
Tropical Storm Nicole was upgraded to hurricane status on Thursday as it swirled in the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Bermuda, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Nicole was packing 130 kilometer per hour (80 mph) winds, and was set to strengthen slightly in the coming 24 hours, triggering swell and rough conditions in Bermuda, although no hurricane warning has been issued at this stage.
It is currently located several hundred miles east of Matthew, the powerful Category Four hurricane ripping through the Caribbean and bound for the US coast.