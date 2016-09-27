Selena Gomez is the ultimate Instagram queen

Singer-actress Selena Gomez proves once again, that she is the ultimate Instagram queen after hitting 100 million followers on Monday, September 26.

The Same Old Love hitmaker currently has the highest Instagram followers next to best friend Taylor Swift, who has 91.4M followers.

After noticing that she nearing a 100 million-follower mark, fans took it to Twitter to augment her followers, with the hashtag #SelenaBreakTheInternet, which became trending all over the world.

Despite being relatively low-key on social media nowadays, Selena’s amazing fans did not budge to make history for their idol.

Gomez took a break from her world tour because of her health condition and a recent online catfight between her and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Aside from having the most Instagram followers, she also has the most likes in an Instagram post.