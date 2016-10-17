Sen. Gatchalian pleads not guilty in bank purchase case, to join Duterte in China

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has also been allowed by the Sandiganbayan to join President Rodrigo Duterte’s trip to China from October 18–22.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian

Gatchalian, appearing before the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division Monday, October 17, also pleaded not guilty to charges of graft, malversation and violation of the Manual of Regulation of Banks against him and other family members.

The charges stem from the Local Water Utilities Administration’s purchase of Express Savings Bank Inc. (ESBI), a Laguna-based thrift bank owned by the Gatchalians, through WELLEX Group Inc. and Forum Pacific Inc. on March 24, 2009.

The Sandiganbayan required his arraignment as a condition for approving his travel request to join President Duterte’s trade mission of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) to China.

Sen. Gatchalian posted a P270,000 travel bond to “guarantee his faithful compliance with the terms and conditions” of the court.

The court earlier reprimanded him for violating its three-day notice for filing a motion for travel, but Gatchalian reasoned he was only invited to join the trade mission last Monday afternoon.

The senator said he will serve as an “observer” during the trip, “especially since this is a new foreign policy track for the country. It’s good for us to observe this new policy track.”

On Wednesday, his brother, Valenzuela Rep. Weslie Gatchalian, also got the Sandiganbayan’s approval to join Duterte’s China delegation as chairman of the Trade and Industry Committee of the Commission on Appointments.

A co-accused in the ESBI purchase case, Rep. Gatchalian had also pleaded not guilty in the conditional arraignment for his travel request.

He had also posted a P270,000 travel bond.