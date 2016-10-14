Senate bill proposes raising more native animals for food security

A proposed bill at the Senate seeks to institutionalize the preservation and raising of native animals in the Philippines to ensure the country’s food security.

Senate finance sub-committee chairperson Cynthia Villar brought for discussion Senate Bill No. 144 or the proposed Philippine Native Animal Development Act during a public hearing she conducted on the proposed P50.5 billion 2017 budget of the Department of Agriculture.

Villar reasoned that native animals are cheaper to raise and more adaptable to the changing global climate.

“And besides, sa native animals hindi sila bibili ng feeds kasi they can live on grass that we can plant. In effect, para sa mahihirap nating farmer, this is more sustainable kasi wala silang puhunan para bumili ng feeds, magtatanim na lang sila ng grass. May mga grass na high-protein na pwedeng magpalaki ng native animals. Let’s look at our native animals and let them grow in the Philippines,” Villar added.



Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said Filipinos’ consumption of meat rose from 15 kg per capita to 35 kg per capita, and the inventory of 2.5 million cattle is not enough to feed the 105 million population.

The Villar bill recommends the creation of the Philippine Native Animal Development Center (PNADC).

The proposed PNADC, in coordination with DA, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, native animal growers’ cooperatives and organizations, LGUs and the private sector, shall formulate a 20-year Framework for Development to be validated and updated annually.

Villar explained that the framework would serve as a guide in implementing programs, plans and projects.

It would also provide for investment promotion and facilitation, production support and extension, research and development (R&D), market promotion and development, quality assurance, infrastructure development among others she added.