Senate committee drafts report on emergency powers to solve traffic woes

The Senate committee on public services is now drafting a partial committee report on the bill that seeks to grant the Duterte administration emergency powers to solve the country’s traffic problems.



(Manila Bulletin) / MB.COM.PHCE PO MB FILE – Sen. Grace Poe(Manila Bulletin) / MB.COM.PHCE PO

Senator Grace Poe, chair of the Senate panel, assured the committee has started drafting, compiling and crystalizing all the inputs provided by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other stakeholders in the proposed emergency measure being sought by the Duterte government.

Poe reopened the hearings on Wednesday but said it does not mean the panel is delaying deliberations into the measure which the government has certified as urgent.

“We have started drafted the committee report, so this hearing would in no way delay the proceedings,” Poe said during the hearing noting also that the Lower House has yet to start hearing the measure.

Senate minority leader Ralph Recto admitted he sought for the reopening of the committee deliberations so he can confront the DOTr over the draft bill it submitted to the panel saying he found most of its provisions “very vague.”

Recto said he was particularly dumbfounded over the DOTr’s request for P1.3-trillion worth of funds for a list of projects that they plan to implement under the emergency powers.

“I’d like to relate all these projects together… the DOTr might think, this emergency powers (they are seeking) is a supplemental budget, or another General Appropriations Act (GAA). Which is not the case,” Recto pointed out at the hearing.