Senate marks centennial today

As the Senate of the Philippines celebrates its centennial today, the Philippine Panorama marks the milestone with a special Senate issue featuring Senators Nene and Koko Pimentel, who hold the distinction of being the only father and son to both hold the position of Senate president.

As the Senate pivots into the next century, the Pimentels also turn full circle, with Koko Pimentel pushing for Federalism during his term, of which the elder Pimentel was the earliest proponent. Elsewhere in the issue, a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we scoured Manila Bulletin’s impressive archive for historical photos to commemorate the anniversary; a homage to the late and great Miriam Defensor Santiago; and a personally penned essay from Senator Loren Legarda.

Scan the QR code to view the video of Senators Nene and Koko Pimentel and their view of a radically changing Philippines.