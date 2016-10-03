Senate resumes probe on extrajudicial killings

Senate resumes extrajudicial killings probe | mb.com.ph

The Senate committee on justice and human rights has resumed on Monday, October 3, the first of three consecutive hearings on the alleged extrajudicial killings.

Out of the 22 invited witnesses whom Edgar Matobato named as Davao Death Squad members, 12 policemen and four retired policemen are present.

Retired Police Senior Supt. Dionisio Abude is the first witness to face the Senate inquiry, led by new committee chairman Sen. Richard Gordon.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes suggested that whistleblower Matobato to identify Abude, but Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano denied the move.

Abude initially presented news clippings of his achievements when he headed the Davao city police heinous crime division from 2003–2006 and featured videos of him being hailed as a “Pinoy Hero.”

Also present during the hearing is former committee chairman Sen. Leila De Lima.