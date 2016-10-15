Senate to review consumer protection laws

The Senate is poised to review several business-focused and consumer-related laws such as the Anti-Red Tape Law, Lemon Law, and Ease of Doing Business Act to put more teeth in these regulations.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri said these laws will be revisited for improvements and for promotion as not many Filipinos even realized the Lemon Law for example, exist and can be used as a powerful tool to protect consumer rights.

Zubiri, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 42nd Philippine Business Conference, also disclosed plans to draft what he called a “Kapatid Ko” law which is a mentoring and matching services program. The priority is revising the ease on doing business in the Philippines by tightening the Anti-Red Tape law since acquiring business permits or licenses takes a long time, up to six months waiting period. “For a small company or a big company, the maximum cap should be 30 days,” Zubiri said. “All requirements for compliance — certificates, permits — all of these should be 30 days. It shoud be no more than 30 days. Although we will put a certain timeline for MSMEs – for MSMEs it should be just one week and the cap is 10 days.”

Zubiri said if a local government unit will delay approval beyond 30 days, they should have justification or reasons for the delay. “But if you have all requirements and they still don’t give you (approval) within 30 days, then your application will be automatically approved under the law. And, if they still do not comply within the 30 days and do not give you your automatic approval for permits or licenses, you can go to the ombudsman and a criminal case will be filed against the agencies involved.”

Zubiri said correcting red tape is a “fix” that can be done through legislation and these will be “long-lasting solutions to make it easier for companies whether local or foreign to do business in the Philippines.”

The proposed Kapatid Ko is proposed to be out by the first quarter next year.

“We might do a Kapatid Ko law – a mentoring program – and we are looking to do a law and make an incentives program. It will help mentor MSMEs,” said Zubiri.