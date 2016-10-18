Serbia adopts draft agreement on visa liberalization with China

The Serbian government adopted a draft agreement on mutual visa-free regime with China, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic announced on Sunday at a joint press conference with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Manchang.

via Yahoo News | mb.com.ph

The Serbian government session on Sunday in the city of Nis discussed and approved unanimously the draft agreement of visa-free regime between the two countries, which will allow holders of ordinary passports of both countries to have a visa-free entry for a stay of less than 30 days.

At the press conference after the session, Dacic and Li agreed that “this is a historic day for relations of the two countries.”

Dacic specified that once the Chinese government accepts the agreement, citizens of the two countries will not need visas for visits of less than 30 days.

“This will have a positive effect on the development of cooperation in all areas — from political relations and economy to tourism,” Dacic said, adding that this will strengthen exchanges in culture, science and education.

He added that Serbia’s proposal is a result of its friendship with China and mutual trust that has been built between the two countries as well as a result of the comprehensive strategic partnership established between the two countries.

Li said that China highly appreciates the decision by the Serbian government, and the Chinese government will adopt this agreement and it will be put into effect quickly, adding that this shows that the two countries have mutual trust and confidence.

“Once the agreement is put into force, more Chinese tourists and investors will come to Serbia and more Serbian people would be able to travel to China,” Li said at the press conference.