Serbia police arrest man with grenades at government HQ

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police say they have arrested a man who threatened to detonate two hand grenades outside the government headquarters in downtown Belgrade.

Police arrested the man early on Saturday after few hours of negotiations. The central area around the government seat was blocked to traffic.

Serbia’s state TV says the man drove up to the government building in his car and said he would blow himself up. The TV report says he had a criminal record, and demanded to talk to the police officer in charge of his case.

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, who is currently in the southern Serbian city of Nis with his ministers, says the situation was dangerous as the man at some point took out the safety pins from the grenades.