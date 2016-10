Several injured in explosion at BASF facility in Germany

Chemical company BASF says several people have been injured in an explosion at a facility in southwestern Germany.

Company spokeswoman Ursula von Stetten said the explosion occurred late Monday morning at a river harbor in Ludwigshafen, where BASF is based, that is used to unload flammable liquids and liquid gas.

She couldn’t immediately say precisely how many people were injured. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion.