Shabu packers nabbed

Cebu City – A woman and her son were arrested while repacking shabu in their house in Barangay Pahina San Nicolas, this city, authorities said.

Shabu (MB file/ Manila Bulletin)

Edna Flores and her son Mark confessed that they are being protected by non-commissioned police officers.

They said one of the officers has been transferred to Camp Crame after his name came up on the list of drug protectors released by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Recovered from Flores’ house were several packs of shabu worth at least P100,000 and receipts from a money remittance center amounting to millions.

In a separate operation, the city police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested Edwin Remulta, whom they identified as a bigtime drug pusher, in Barangay Babag 2, Lapu-Lapu City.

Seized from Remulta were nine packs of shabu worth P36,000, a caliber .45 pistol, ammunition and one black Mitsubishi Galant.