Shade those lids

As a makeup lover, I am always trying new eye shadow palettes. I just love buying them. Most of the time, I’m asked what eye makeup I use on my clients, but honestly I prefer a lot of brands to create a certain look.
Picking the perfect eye shadow palette can sometimes be overwhelming for a beginner. The packaging all looks so nice and there are so many pretty colors. Don’t even get me started on all of the metallic finishes! How do you know what to look for and which palettes are the best options?
Makeup shopper @grace_canlas asked me on Instagram for my top eye shadow recommendations:
“Hi Jake, I’m looking for the best eye shadow that I can use everyday. What do you suggest for me to purchase?”
It would be difficult for me to single- handedly name “the best” eye shadow you can find in the market right now—but if I were to narrow it down, here is a cheat sheet that you can use as a personal guide.
The Happy Skin All Eyes On Hue Eye Shadow Palette provides you the most wearable shades that allow you to be the in the spotlight! The shades Biscuit, Oatmeal, Hazelnut, and Espresso are surely going to give you the best make-up mileage. It is a marriage of micro-fine shimmer hues and demi-matte finish shades. I love that it’s easy to blend and that it lasts from day to night. For a complete list of stores, visit www.happyskincosmetics.com
The BYS Nude 2 palette has twelve eye shadows and included are two dual-end makeup applicators. Four shades are matte colors while the remaining eight are shimmery eye shadows. The names of each shade are a perfect complement for those who go on night outs as the palette follows a clubbing theme. I would recommend this especially for those who love create soft natural looks. For a complete list of stores, visit www.bysphilippines.com
