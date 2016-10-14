Shade those lids

Achieve fierce and sultry eyes with a variety of eye shadows catered to your preference

As a makeup lover, I am always trying new eye shadow palettes. I just love buying them. Most of the time, I’m asked what eye makeup I use on my clients, but honestly I prefer a lot of brands to create a certain look.

Picking the perfect eye shadow palette can sometimes be overwhelming for a beginner. The packaging all looks so nice and there are so many pretty colors. Don’t even get me started on all of the metallic finishes! How do you know what to look for and which palettes are the best options?

Makeup shopper @grace_canlas asked me on Instagram for my top eye shadow recommendations:

“Hi Jake, I’m looking for the best eye shadow that I can use everyday. What do you suggest for me to purchase?”

It would be difficult for me to single- handedly name “the best” eye shadow you can find in the market right now—but if I were to narrow it down, here is a cheat sheet that you can use as a personal guide.

Happy Skin All Eyes On Hue Eye Shadow Palette

The Happy Skin All Eyes On Hue Eye Shadow Palette provides you the most wearable shades that allow you to be the in the spotlight! The shades Biscuit, Oatmeal, Hazelnut, and Espresso are surely going to give you the best make-up mileage. It is a marriage of micro-fine shimmer hues and demi-matte finish shades. I love that it’s easy to blend and that it lasts from day to night. For a complete list of stores, visit www.happyskincosmetics.com

Bys Nude 2

The BYS Nude 2 palette has twelve eye shadows and included are two dual-end makeup applicators. Four shades are matte colors while the remaining eight are shimmery eye shadows. The names of each shade are a perfect complement for those who go on night outs as the palette follows a clubbing theme. I would recommend this especially for those who love create soft natural looks. For a complete list of stores, visit www.bysphilippines.com

Maybelline The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette

The Nudes Eye Shadow Palette from Maybelline features 12 expertly curated shades for customer eye makeup looks. The eye shadow palette shows dazzling colors. From bold beiges and sultry sands to brazen bronzes and tempting taupes, this makeup palette is perfect for creating versatile eye makeup looks. This is best for those who want to mix it up from time to time or for those want to customize their eye makeup to best fit their mood. Available in all leading department stores nationwide.

Cargo Cosmetics Eye Contour Eye Shadow Palette

Cargo Cosmetics offers an Eye Contour Eye Shadow Palette. It includes six matte shadows, one matte and shimmer shadow base and a black eye liner pencil (which you can sharpen) to complete the look. This is great for lifting, defining, and highlighting eyes because of its light, medium, and dark shades that work cohesively. Classic and dramatic eye looks are easy to achieve with directions for the lid—crease and outer corner shades and placement. It has warm and cool tones that enhance the eyes and flatter every complexion; plus its velvety smooth formula applies effortlessly for easy blending. It is one of my top picks that I’ve recently discovered. Available at all Beauty Bar stores.

Makeover Paris

Want to choose your own eye shadow colors? Makeover Paris creates single eye shadows where you can create your own palette. It has a silky, luxurious texture for smooth application. Best selling shades are dark fawn, white shimmer, smoky, champagne, and bronze. Exclusively available at www.lazada.com.ph.

The SM Store Beauty section celebrated an eye shadow festival last September 28. They have best eye makeup and highlight their own top picks for you. So go ahead and enhance your eyes with their unrivaled selection of eye shadow sets.

Send beauty or lifestyle questions via Twitter & Instagram:@jakegalvez with the hashtag #AskJakeG