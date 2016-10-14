Sharon Cuneta opens up about passing of half-siblings

Sharon Cuneta opened up about losing three of her loved ones in the space of about one month.

The Megastar shared on her Facebook page the passing of his half-brothers Danny and Freddie as well as her half-sister Ningning in two-week intervals.

While Sharon admitted not maintaining a very close relationship with her half-siblings, she nonetheless mourned their passing.

“My condolences to all their, our family… I wish I could say more, but alas, these are private matters. All I can say is that if I could have been there more, in more ways than one, I would have without any hesitation.”

Sharon said she remained faithful to God for herself and her family. “It feels like so many are being taken away from me… I pray this is it. At least for a long while.”