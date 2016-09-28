Shawn Mendes Manila concert rescheduled

Shawn Mendes’ concert in October has been rescheduled with the organizers citing “unforeseen circumstances”, according to MMI Live’s Facebook page.

Photo courtesy of Billboard

The Manila leg of the Mendes’ world tour was originally scheduled on October 16 in the Mall of Asia Arena Manila but this has since been moved to March 18, 2017.

MMI Live assured on Facebook that “all tickets will be honored on the specified date.”

However, some fans outside Manila are not happy about the new schedule saying they have already arranged for their hotel and airline reservations. They are hoping that MMI Live would assist them with these matters.

This will be the Stitches hitmaker’s first show in Manila.

Mendes is well-known for his album, Handwritten which topped the US Billboard 200 and Canadian albums charts.