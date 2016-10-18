She’s a modern woman

More than a year into their marriage, Heart Evangelista and Senator Chiz Escudero are proving a modern setup suits them fine.

“I think modern relationships and marriages shouldn’t stop you from being independent and growing even more. I’m very happy na very modern si Chiz,” Heart said in an interview during the renewal of her contract with Viva Artist Agency.

The actress continues her showbiz career and pursues her other passions, such as paintings and business. She shared Chiz has been very supportive of her endeavors and gives her time to focus on all of it.

“Walang rule. That’s why when I got married parang I’m doing more pa kasi he’s very supportive with my time. Very generous siya sa time ko. Hindi siya ’yung ‘Every Sunday dapat andito ka.’ Siya ‘When you have work, you do your work.’ That’s why feeling ko mas naging productive ako at naging excited ako sa mga ginagawa ko kasi he’s very supportive. So, he asks me, ‘This year what are you planning to do? Next year ano ila-launch mo? Dapat may timetable ka.’”

As far as her paintings and bags exhibits go, Heart is collaborating with a foreign brand. She said they saw her creations online and asked her to paint for them.

“It’s a local (Paris) brand. I’ll be painting for them and they’ll be printing my paintings on their products. Para siyang limited edition line,” she said.

Chiz, of course, doesn’t have a problem about Heart going to Paris without him.

“Alam naman niya na I’m also starting out and developing a certain brand. So if I’ll leave for awhile, he would even fix it (my schedules) for me,” she said.

The Kapuso actress is almost done building her own dream house.

“I never bought a house talaga. So medyo nu’ng tumanda na ako, I said na whether I get married or not, invest sa lupa and eventually start building it,” she said.

Heart and Chiz have a prenuptial agreement, which she said was suggested by her parents and the late senator Miriam Santiago. The married couple also thinks it is best for them so that money won’t be an issue between them.

“Whatever is mine before and after the marriage is mine. Whatever is his is his. I think since we’re modern and we also have a modern family, he has kids and everything, I think it’s good for us. It’s important to have it laid down on the table para we don’t talk about money,” she said.

When they move together in her new home, Heart said that she doesn’t know yet how the setup would be but for sure they will be supporting each other.

Heart may come from a well-off family but she has been financially independent since she was 18 years old.

“I have nothing to do with my parent’s business. Ever since I started to work, I gave everything to my sister kasi I felt I was earning my own. Ang swapang ko naman kung pati iyon kukuha pa ako ng percent. I don’t ask anything from them,” she said.

The couple hopes to renew their vows so that Heart’s parents and some family members can also join them. She is happy that he and her parents have a very good relationship now.

“This is mas simple. Just to take photos. Parang sa garden lang. Just so to formalize. So maybe just like family and five friends. Super duper small. I don’t even know kung matutuloy pa iyon,” she said as of time of interview.

Turning 32 next year, Heart plans to get pregnant by then. But while she is not yet pregnant, Heart will focus on her family, showbiz career, business and paintings.

“Usually kapag may asawa ka na, may anak ka na, parang iba na. Ako I want to work. I think I can do it all at the same time,” she said.

There are talks that she might do a sitcom following the success of “Juan Happy Love Story.”

“If a project excites me or feeling ko kaya kong gawin, gagawin ko. At the end of the day, we ought to work. We have bills to pay. So I’m working,” she said.

Heart is open to doing any kind of project, especially since she recently renewed her contract with Viva and GMA-7.

“I don’t really have to worry about anything, hindi din naman ako nagmamadali. Kung ano man ang ibigay sa akin, tatanggapin ko. Viva takes care of everything, so I don’t have to worry much about kung ano pa ang kailangan kong gawin. I’m very happy. Lahat ng ini-endorse ko, they maintain a very good relationship with them.” (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)