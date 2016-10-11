Shia LaBeouf live streams his Elvis-themed Vegas wedding

Shia LaBeouf (right) poses with girlfriend Mia Goth before a gala screening of his film ‘Fury’ in London, England on October 19, 2014. (Reuters/Neil Hall/File)

“Transformers” actor Shia LaBeouf, known for quirky stunts in the name of art, on Monday live streamed his wedding to actress Mia Goth in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The unconventional wedding was live streamed by celebrity website TMZ, which reported that it was performed at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, which hosts Elvis-themed weddings.

Representatives for both actors did not respond to Reuters for comment.

British actress Goth, 23, who met LaBeouf, 30, while they filmed Lars Von Trier’s 2013 film “Nymphomaniac,” wore a simple white dress with a veil. LaBeouf opted for a suit paired with sneakers.

An Elvis impersonator wearing a black rhinestone-studded jumpsuit and sunglasses officiated the short ceremony, quipping “This is a great trip to Vegas” as the pair exchanged rings and vows.

“Mia, Shia, do you both agree to be each other’s hound dogs? Not to wear your blue suede shoes in the rain, to always be each other’s teddy bear and to give each other a hunk, a hunk of burning love?,” the impersonator asked, using lyrics from some of Presley’s most famous songs.

The ceremony ended with the couple’s first kiss as newlyweds while Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart” played in the background.

LaBeouf, who rose to fame as a fast-talking child star in the Disney Channel comedy “Even Stevens” and became a franchise leading man with the “Transformers” films, has transitioned into more artistic fare, such as this year’s indie film “American Honey.”