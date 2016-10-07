Showbiz personalities, top hairstylists in ‘Hair Trends 2017’

Michael Pangilinan (Facebook) and Ritz Azul (Instagram)

Actress Ritz Azul and singer Michael Pangilinan will share the stage with top British and Italian hairstylists in the upcoming “Hair Trends 2017” where select professional hair products will be launched in the local market.

Presented by Shawill Corporation, the show will be held at the grand ballroom of Solaire Resort & Casino on Oct. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. One of the highlights is a fashion show featuring different hair styles. There will also be a look-and-learn portion wherein the Italian hairstylists will showcase the future of hairstyling through their exciting hair creations.

The Italian celebrity stylists – Jason Collier, Max Pradella, Edo Bianch, and Giuseppe Loria – will also give a glimpse of what hair salons will look like in the future. They will give tips on how salons can double their income.

• • •

PLDT and Smart Chair Manny V. Pangilinan and ABS-CBN Chair Eugenio Gabby Lopez III lead the signing of the milestone partnership of PLDT Home and Smart Communications with ABS-CBN for iWant TV. Joining them (from left) are Ray Espinosa, PLDT Regulatory Head; Ariel P. Fermin, EVP and Head of Consumer Business for PLDT and Smart; Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN President & CEO; and Rolando Valdueza ABS-CBN Group CFO.

Great partnership

PLDT Home and Smart Communications have teamed up with ABS-CBN for iWant TV, which streams TV shows, movies and other exclusive digital content.

Under the partnership, PLDT Home and Smart subscribers will be able to use their prepaid load or postpaid account to binge-watch and catch up on their favorite ABS-CBN shows, blockbuster films and other top-rated content via www.iwantv.com.ph.

Both PLDT Home and Smart will soon roll out exciting offers to let millions of subscribers enjoy iWant TV content at their fingertips.

Using iWant TV, subscribers may stream past and current ABS-CBN shows like “On The Wings Of Love,” “Dolce Amore,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” and “Till I Met You,” as well as news and current affairs shows, among many others – anytime, anywhere.

• • •

