Sid Lucero on film festivals, growing up and surfing

‘What’s the point of telling stories among ourselves lang ’di ba? Sa akin, better tell the whole world about it, too.’

SID LUCERO (left) with the rest of the ‘Apocalypse Child’ team

With many Filipino films making their mark in festivals abroad, there now seems predilection for several local producers to prioritize foreign screenings of their movies.

Asked about it in a recent interview, multi-awarded actor Sid Lucero said it could be a strategy.

“In my experience kasi, when my first Cinelamaya (film) came out, they (much of the public) weren’t minding us,” he shared. “The only time they minded us was when we got recognitions abroad. So producers are, like, maybe we need to do this first para mapakinggan o mapanood tayo dito.”

There’s also the matter of adhering to rules. The 35-year-old explained, “Like in Cannes (Film Festival) kasi, you cannot screen films kung nakapag-premiere ka na somewhere else. And most major festivals are like that. So, basically, that’s the reason inuuna i-screen itong mga films na ito abroad.”

The actor sees nothing wrong with the set-up, believing joining festivals abroad gives “a chance for Pinoys to make waves.”

Soon on the big screen

SID LUCERO in a scene from ‘Apocalypse Child’

Sid’s critically acclaimed starrer “Apocalypse Child” will open in local theaters on Oct. 26 – something he never thought would happen.

“According to Monster (Jimenez, the producer) it was not in their minds (to release the film locally) because first of all, it’s not a film na most Pinoys stop to watch. It’s not the usual romantic-comedy. It’s not your typical Filipino film,” he said. “In fact, there was one reviewer who actually said ‘It’s not a Filipino film.’ Pero ’yung nga, they decided na ‘Okay, let’s try.’”

In “Apocalypse Child,” Sid plays Ford, a man who grew up believing he is the son of a famous American film director. The whole thing takes a dramatic turn when Rich (RK Bagatsing) facilitates a paternity test so that Ford’s celebrity-father would finally acknowledge him.

The film has received numerous nominations from local award-giving bodies since it debuted at the 3rd QCinema International film festival. It also screened at several international filmfests such as the Udine Far East Film Festival, the New York Asian Film Festival and the Bucheon Fantasy Film Festival, among others.

Sid maintained “Apocalypse Child” is “a good and interesting watch.”

“It poses questions, it challenges viewers to ask questions about themselves,” he added.

“Also, the film will make you realize how we often use things to convince ourselves everything is okay, and I think people should watch it para ma-expose sila sa katotohanan.”

Sid is excited to see how the public will take to the film.

“A lot of students liked it, so I’m excited to see if other people will also find it interesting.”

Speaking further about his character, Sid revealed he and Ford have something in common.

“Growing up people always tease me because they know that my father (the late actor Mark Gil) is famous, and parang ganun din ang buhay ni Ford,” he said.

But the comparison ends there.

“Si Ford kasi masyadong relaxed. He is the kind of person na no pressure palagi. I’m not like that.”

Riding the waves

The film was shot entirely in Baler, one of the more famous surfing destinations in the country.

Sid related, “Ang ganda sa Baler. It is so natural. Although ’yung lugar where we shot the film is not a five-star resort, still it is so beautiful. The sand, the waves, they all are so perfect.

“And the people there are so mabait. Actually pwede ka ngang maglakad ng nakahubad doon at hindi ka nila papansinin. Sasabihin lang nila ‘O, pare, naiwan mo ’yung shorts mo.’”

Sid is now a budding surfing enthusiast.

“Si Ford kasi surfing instructor. I have surfed before as a form of bonding with my brother and a nephew but I learned to surf properly only in the course of making the movie and I can say na I love surfing na talaga,” he maintained.

Written and directed by Mario Cornejo, “Apocalypse Child” also stars Gwen Zamora, Annicka Dolonius, Archie Alemania, and Ana Abad Santos. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)