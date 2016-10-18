Sipadan kidnapping suspect dies while resisting arrest in Tawi-Tawi

An Abu Sayyaf member who was involved in the Sipadan kidnapping in 2000 was killed in Tawi-Tawi on Monday, October 17.

The AFP Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) in a statement said Ustab Anji was killed when he resisted arrest while being brought to the municipal police station in the town of Panglima Sugala.

Anji was earlier arrested by joint elements of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-9 and Marine Brigade and the Panglima Sugala police.

Authorities recovered from him a .45 caliber pistol and a grenade.

Anji faces kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges for his involvement in the kidnapping of 21 persons in the dive resort island of Sipadan, Malaysia in 2000. He has as P350,000 bounty.

He was also tagged in the recent kidnappings of Indonesian and Malaysian hostages, the military said.