SkyJet makes emergency landing at NAIA

A Magnum Skyjet flight made an emergency landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) domestic runway 13-31 Wednesday morning after one of its nose wheels detached upon take-off at Basco airport. All 44 passengers and four crew members deplaned safely.

via philippineflightnetwork | mb.com.ph

Civil Aviation Authority of The Philippines (CAAP) spokesman Eric Apolonio said flight MSJ 817 left Basco, Batanes around 8:16 a.m. for Manila when one of its nose wheels was disengaged from the plane.

The Basco tower radioed the pilot, identified as Capt. E. Tamayo and co- pilot Capt. J. Jatico, regarding the incident upon recovery of the said nose wheel landing gear.

The pilots decided to proceed to NAIA despite missing one nose wheel.

NAIA has the equipment to respond to such emergency situations, airport sources said.