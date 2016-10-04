SM hotels hold mega destination sale

Six destinations. Six hotels. Two days to avail of amazing deals as SM Hotels hold a travel sale at the SM Megamall Fashion Hall on October 8-9, 2016 from 10 am until 10 pm.

Get up to 50% discount on room packages from participating hotels such as Conrad Manila, Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Clark and Park Inn by Radisson Davao. Restaurant and spa vouchers are also up for sale aside from room packages.

For Per DTI-FTEB Permit 14945 series of 2016. For inquiries, call SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. at (02) 8570100 ext. 1597.