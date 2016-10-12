SM Supermalls wins ICSC Global Awards 2016

Photo shows SM Supermalls team headed by Mr. Hans Sy (2nd from right) with Mr. Jeffrey Lim (2nd from left), Ms. Annie Garcia (left), and Mr. Steven Tan (right).

SM Supermalls won four major awards during the recent International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Asia Pacific Shopping Center Awards ceremonies in Shangri-La at The Fort, Taguig City.

It received a Gold Award for Marketing Excellence for its Download and Win Mobile App (Emerging Digital Technology category); and Silver Awards for Marketing Excellence for the SM Feb 30th Anniversary Sale (Sales Promotion/Traffic Activation category), and SM Partner’s Summit “BRICKS CLICK” (Business to Business category).

Likewise, SM Lifestyle Center, Xiamen received a Silver Award for Marketing Excellence in the Public Relations and Events category for the Floral Tiles Christmas @ SM Lifestyle Center Xiamen. And SM City Marilao & SM City Baliwag received a Certificate of Merit from the ICSC Foundation for its Green Vision: The SM Mission campaign.

The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) is the premier global trade association of the shopping center industry. Established in 1957, the ICSC has more than 70,000 members in over 100 countries including shopping center owners, developers, managers, investors, retailers, brokers, as well as academic and public officials.

Through its Global Awards Program, the ICSC has recognized and honored the shopping center industry’s outstanding and pioneering achievements in marketing, social media and the design and development of retail properties and stores throughout the world. Its Asia Pacific Shopping Center Awards are the premier recognition of excellence, innovation and creativity within the region’s retail real estate industry.