Smart, Sun in 3-hour shutdown for Zamboanga fest

Smart and Sun are shutting down their mobile services in Zamboanga City today (October 1, 2016), from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The two telecoms companies announced that they are heeding the local authorities’ instructions in line with the opening salvo of the city’s Hermosa Festival.

The festival, held every October, honors the miraculous image of Our Lady of the Pillar (Nuestra Señora del Pilar) de Zaragosa.