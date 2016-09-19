 Smashing campaign | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Smashing campaign

September 19, 2016 (updated)
A police officer prepares to smash away at video karera machines that were confiscated during police anti-gambling raids in Cebu City and brought to Camp Sotero Cabahug to be destroyed on Monday. (Juan Carlo de Vela/ Manila Bulletin)

