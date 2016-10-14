Sony to launch smartphone games in 2018: Nikkei

BENGALURU – Sony Corp. plans to release five or more smartphone games around late March 2018, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

via CNBC | mb.com.ph

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony’s video game development arm, is looking to develop smartphone games based on popular PlayStation titles, which will target Japan and other parts of Asia, the Nikkei added.

The game titles are expected to be revealed by year-end, Nikkei said.

Sony was not immediately available for comment.

The company launched its Virtual Reality (VR) headset for PlayStation on Wednesday, the consumer electronic giant’s latest foray into video games and entertainment.