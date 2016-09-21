Sophie says breakup with Vin ‘a mutual decision’

Sophie Albert and Vin Abrenica may be ex-couple but they can look back on their time together more fondly as breaking up was something they both agreed is best for them at this time.

Sophie said in an interview, “Kami ni Vin, we are very serious (with our work), so (when the relationship) was slightly interfering with our work na, we both decided na ano na lang, chill muna tayo.”

Sophie with Vin Abrenica (Instagram)

They met in 2012 as part of the now-defunct reality show “Artista Academy.” They officially became an item a year after winning in the competition.

Sophie admitted getting worried about them not doing much progress with their respective careers.

“We’re starting to get older na kasi so parang we need to establish and prove ourselves bago mag-lovelife.”

Still good friends

Although their three-year relationship didn’t end up in happily ever after, Sophie maintained she and Vin are still good friends.

“We still talk, we still see each other and we’re not like magkagalit,” she shared. “Actually parang wala nga lang eh. Nag-u-usap pa naman kasi kami so parang hindi naman talaga nawala. And ’yung mga pictures niya sa IG ko, hindi ko naman binura. ”

No, thanks

Sophie Albert

Sophie, whose real name is Bianca Reyes, is related to the Cojuangcos. Kris Aquino is her aunt as her dad, Joaquin Reyes, is nephew of the late President Cory Aquino.

Asked why she didn’t seek Kris’ help career-wise early on, Sophie maintained, “Never siyang nag-cross sa mind ko kasi I really want to be able to make it on my own and to be known for myself. Gusto ko na ako ’yung gumawa ng way para sa sarili ko.”

The 23-year-old actress believes, “Kung ibang taong ’yung magspu-spoon feed ng daan parang I won’t really feel as accomplished, or as good sa kung ano ’yung magagawa ko. Hindi siya magiging masyadong achievement.”

“And si Tita Kris, I think hindi niya naman nakikita na kailangan ko ng tulong.”

Regal Baby

Sophie recently signed an eight-picture contract with Mother Lily Monteverde as one of the Millennial Regal Babies.

“We haven’t talked about movies pa but I’m really happy na part na ako ng Regal Entertainment Inc,” she said.

The actress has bid the Kapatid Network adieu. She now hopes to be part of Star Magic, the training and management arm of ABS-CBN.

She is thankful that TV5 helped her establish foothold in the industry.

“I think I learned a lot from the time that I was on TV5 and now mas matured na ako,” she noted. “Before kasi iniisip ko I was not given that chance and opportunity but I’m thankful to TV5, sa kanila ako nagsimula eh but now, I think mas mabibigyan na ako ng chance and this will allow people to get to know me more, and all of that.”

Sophie is open to doing sexy roles.

“I’m trying to prepare myself physically, kasi siyempre ayoko naman na hindi ako handa, so now I’m trying to diet, to sleep early para fresh,” she shared.

Fresh start

Now that Sophie’s career is progressing, her mom could not be happier.

“Kasi actually ’yung mommy ko hindi nya ako pinapayagan na mag-artista, sabi niya sa akin ‘No, you go to school first’ but now she’s happy na. Mas matanda na ako ngayon so mas lenient na siya sa akin,” she shared.

Asked whom she would like to work with in the near future, Sophie named Jericho Rosales and John Lloyd Cruz.

“Baby pa ko crush ko na talaga si Jericho tsaka si John Lloyd, baka ’pag nakasalubong ko sila hindi ko malaman gagawin ko, baka matameme ako,” she said, smiling. (With report from Jojo P. Panaligan)