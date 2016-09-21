Sotto, Lacson reject call for UN rapporteur to look into illegal drugs drive

Senate Majority Leader Vicente C. Sotto III and Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson rejected the call of Senator Leila de Lima for the United Nations (UN) to meddle in the current anti-illegal drug campaign of the Duterte administration.



(Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.ph (From left) Sotto, Lacson, and De Lima(Manila Bulletin) / mb.com.ph

‘’Any senator can file any resolution about anything under the sun but in this case, I do not support the call for UN to meddle in our internal affairs,’’ Sotto said.

The US and the European Parliament expressed fears the current anti-illegal drug campaign is going out of hand as more than 3,000 persons have been killed since the Duterte administration took over Malacanang last July 1. To this, Sotto replied: “Not even. Wala silang pakialam sa atin (They should not interfere with our affairs).’’

De Lima was ousted by her colleagues as chairperson of the Senate justice and human rights committee last Monday after they claimed she exhibited bias in her producing a witness, Edgar Matobato. The 57-year-old Matobato, who claims to be a member of the Davao Death Squad (DDS) revealed during the hearing he was instrumental in some of the EJKs of about 1,000 persons when President Duterte was Davao city mayor from 1988 to 2013.

Lacson, who was named vice chairman of the Senate justice committee replacing Sen. Francis Pangilinan, chided de Lima for appearing to show that she alone and no other senator has the right to be objective.