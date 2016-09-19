‘South Park’ premieres 20th Season in Asia on Oct. 5

MANILA — Emmy and Peabody award-winning series “South Park” will kick off its 20th Season starting Oct. 5 in Asia, Viacom International Media Networks said.

Cartman of South Park | pna.gov.ph | mb.com.ph

Launched on Aug. 13, 1997, “South Park” was based on the animated short film, “The Spirit of Christmas.”

“South Park” will premiere on Comedy Central beginning Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. (TH/WIB) and 11 p.m. (HK/PH/SG/TW). Ten all-new episodes await the viewers and followers of Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny in the show’s 20th Season.

Viacom shared that Comedy Central and South Park Digital Studios kicked off the global celebration of the series’ 20th Season by bringing the show to life via “The South Park 20 Experience,” a 2-D/3-D interactive fan exhibition first debuted at Comic Con San Diego in July.

“The currently-travelling experience, part of which is now on display at the Paley Center in Los Angeles until Sept. 25, features 20 memorable moments from South Park’s history and allows fans to explore and insert themselves into iconic show moments for photo opportunities,” Viacom said.

“South Park” has also launched the all-new “South Park” Avatar Creator for desktop and mobile devices, and will release anew video game, “South Park: The Fractured But Whole” from Ubisoft.

Below are other “South Park” activities/events:

* South Park Daily Doubles – Fans can catch selected episodes of South Park on-air with two episodes airing daily at 9:30 p.m. (TH/WIB) and 10:30 p.m. (HK/PH/SG/TW), culminating in the Season 20 premiere.

* 6 Days to Air: The Making of South Park – Comedy Central will debut the 2011 documentary in Asia starting Sept. 15 at 9:30 p.m. (TH/WIB) and 10:30 p.m. (HK/PH/SG/TW). Renowned documentarian Arthur Bradford (How’s Your News?) was granted unprecedented access to Parker and Stone. Shot extensively over the course of three months at the South Park Studios in Los Angeles, this exclusive documentary film chronicles the rigorous process of producing the iconic series in under a week. Bradford’s cameras were granted access into the creative process, opening up Parker and Stone’s world to reveal the high-pressure work environment that allows them to turn an idea into a full 22-minute episode each week.

* Viewers will get a look at Parker and Stone’s thought process as they approach a new episode and the 24/7 grind they subject themselves to each time the show is in production. The documentary also includes in-depth interviews with Parker and Stone about their working partnership and reflections on highlights from their careers, such as the making of the original short, “The Spirit of Christmas,” as well as their memorable appearance at the 2000 Oscars.

* ​“South Park: The Fractured But Whole” – On Dec. 6, Ubisoft will release the highly-anticipated follow-up to the award-winning “South Park: Stick of Truth” as a digital download and at retailers on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC. Also available will be two collectibles, the RC Coon Bundle exclusively from Amazon and the Fart Pillow exclusively from GameStop.

* “South Park” Avatar Creator – Create your own South Park alter-ego or make one for family and friends. Use your avatar on the South Park Studios forum or share it with friends online. Visit southpark.cc.com/avatar to try it yourself.