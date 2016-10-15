Southern Leyte no longer poorest province in E.Visayas

Maasin City — The Province of Southern Leyte is no longer ranked as one of the poorest provinces in Eastern Visayas, Rep. Roger G. Mercado said yesterday.

Rep.Mercado, speaking during the Provincial Summit on the 5 Pillars of the Criminal System and the launching of MASA MASID, said that he got the data from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) in Eastern Visayas.

Southern leyte Map (Courtesy of Google Maps)

“I wish to report to you that our province of Southern Leyte has graduated from the list as the region’s poorest province,” Rep. Mercado said.

He said the Samar provinces on Samar island are now listed as the poorest provinces in Region 8.

Mercado said the road concreting projects in all municipalities leading to all national roads in Southern Leyte helped a lot in the development of their province, as people can now travel, and take their goods and products from the farm to the markets, thus increasing their income.

He explained that because of the better roads, the people travel with convenience and comfort, purchase goods and supplies, build good houses and suffer from fewer diseases and illnesses..

Southern Leyte is also aiming to be identified as the greenest province in Region 8 because of massive tree planting activities all over the province,

Mercado credits the strong political unity of provincial, municipal and barangay leaders who are one in striving for development and progress.