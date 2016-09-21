S&P unlikely to upgrade PH credit ratings

Debt-watcher Standard and Poor’s (S&P) said yesterday that the Philippines is unlikely to secure higher credit ratings in the next two years amid uncertainties surrounding the stability, predictability, and accountability of the Duterte administration.

S&P 500 logo ( courtesy of www.marketspress.com)

The S&P Global Ratings, one of three major international credit rating agencies, noted that the Philippine government’s stability and predictability in policymaking have “diminished somewhat” following President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s controversial pronouncements.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III described S&P’s decision to maintain the credit rating and stable outlook as favorable news, but argued against the opinion that predictability of policymaking in the Philippines has “somewhat diminished.”

Dominguez explained the administration’s economic pronouncements have been clear and consistent from the very beginning.

“The Duterte administration is loud and clear in its message. We want to achieve a kind of economic growth that is not only robust and sustainable but one that actually lifts significantly more Filipinos out of poverty,” Dominguez said.

“If one is able to see through the noise created by negative headlines, he may have better and comprehensive understanding of the exciting, positive changes that are ahead of the Philippines,” he added.

Meantime, BSP Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. also gave a statement on the latest rating decision by S&P.

“The Philippines’ ability to keep its credit rating well within the investment grade scale, which has transcended change in political leadership, is a testament that the country’s economic gains have been built from deeply rooted structural and sound policy reforms over the years,” Tetangco said.

“Through continued conduct of sound monetary policy and prudent bank supervision, as well as efficient management of the country’s external accounts, the BSP will help make sure these economic gains are further enhanced moving forward,” the BSP Governor added.

While the S&P affirmed the country’s investment grade status with stable outlook, the debt-watcher took note of the numerous instances of extrajudicial killings since Duterte came to power that could eventually affect sovereign ratings.

“We believe this could undermine respect for the rule of law and human rights, through the direct challenges it presents to the legitimacy of the judiciary, media, and other democratic institutions,” S&P said.

“When combined with the President’s policy pronouncements elsewhere on foreign policy and national security, we believe that the stability and predictability of policymaking has diminished somewhat,” the rating agency added.

With rising political uncertainties while the country remains a low-middle income economy, S&P said “a higher rating is unlikely over our two-year ratings horizon.”

“We may lower the ratings if, under the new administration, the reform agenda stalls or if there is a reversal of the recent gains in the Philippines’ fiscal or external positions,” S&P said in a statement.

But despite the current uncertainties under the new government, S&P said that the Philippine economy remained fundamental strong owing to its robust external position — rising foreign exchange reserves and low and declining external debt.

It also said that the Philippines’ fiscal settings remaining sound.

The country’s strong economic fundamentals offset the weaknesses driving by perceived changes in foreign policy and national security under the Duterte administration, the rating agency noted.

However, S&P believes that the new administration will broadly continue with the fiscal and economic development policies of the Aquino administration.