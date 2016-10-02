Sports and politics mix in Ateneo-La Salle “Black Sunday” match

The highly anticipated match between the UAAP’s storied archrivals got tinged with politics as a number of Ateneo and La Salle spectators wore black in an act of protest against extrajudicial killings.

A number of spectators heeded the call of Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University officials to wear black during their men’s basketball match on Sunday, October 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The UAAP basketball fans wear black shirts as a sign of protest against extrajudicial killings during the game between Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University at MOA Arena in Pasay, October 2, 2016. (Rio Leonelle Deluvio)

Jose Ramon T. Villarin SJ, Ateneo president, and Bro. Michael Broughton, Vice President for La Sallian mission, issued their respective memoranda on Friday, September 30, as a move is to express their solidarity with the victims of human rights violations in the country.

The palace had earlier shrugged off the act of protest, saying they are free to express their opinions. It also called on the two universities to help in the government’s efforts to help the poor.

The black-wearing spectators are scattered among the approximately 16,000 crowd at the MOA Arena, alongside those who chose to don their respective schools’ colors.

The “Black Sunday” match ended with the Blue Eagles suffering a bruising defeat from the Green Archers.

La Salles’ Ben Mbala and Gideon Babilonia get ready to rebound the ball during the UAAP match at MOA Arena in Pasay, October 2, 2016. (Rio Leonelle Deluvio)

Even with the absence of suspended coach Aldin Ayo and star player Jeron Teng, the Archers’ Ben Mbala stepped up to the plate with 28 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and one block.

The Green Archers have consistently held the momentum, leading on half-time 53-36, until demolishing the Blue Eagles to the end, 97-81.

At the end of the first round of the UAAP Season 79 men’s basketball tournament, La Salle now dominates the standings with seven wins and zero losses, while Ateneo fell into fourth place with four wins and three losses.