SPOTTED: Drew Barrymore is in Manila!

This is not a drill.

Actress Drew Barrymore is here in Manila.

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Sep 19, 2016 at 10:21pm PDT

The 41-year-old actress surprised her Filipino fans after she shared a photo of her in SM Makati on her Instagram account.

“We’re in Manila! #brandingtrip2016 for @flowerbeauty exploring the incredible @smmakati and their extraordinary beauty department! #wow #wow #wow our whole team is inspired!” she captioned the photo.

The Charlie’s Angels star is in the Philippines to promote her make-up line, FLOWER Beauty.