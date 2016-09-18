SSS revenues improve on collection efficiency

State-run Social Security System (SSS) reported that its revenues increased in the first seven months of the year due to the improved efficiency in collecting contributions from its members.

The pension fund for private sector employees said that revenues grew by 7.6 percent to P102.22 billion in January to July this year from P95.02 billion in the same period last year.

At end-July 2016, SSS contribution collections jumped 8.5 percent to P83.35 billion from P76.79 billion in the previous year. SSS’ investments and other income amounted to P18.87 billion, up by 3.5 percent compared with P18.23 billion in the same period in 2015.

Meanwhile, SSS expenditures accelerated by 17 percent at end-July to P82.7 billion from R69.93 billion last year after the pension fund released P7.21 billion in delayed cash benefits to some pensioners.

Earlier this year, SSS made pension adjustments for more than 154,000 retirees who failed to get correct monthly pensions due to “computer glitches” from 1985 to 1989.

The huge amount of pension adjustments was fully given to the SSS retirees last June.

This pushed up SSS’ benefit payments to R76.98 billion from January to July, higher by 18 percent year-on-year from P65.22 billion,

Likewise, operating expenses of the SSS rose by eight percent to P5.9 billion from P4.72 billion in the same period last year.

With much higher expenses than revenues, SSS registered a 20 percent decline in net income in the first seven months of the year to P20.14 billion from P25.1 billion a year ago.

Removing the pension adjustments in June, SSS’ profit reached P27.35 billion at end-July 2016, up by nine percent year-on-year.

Last July, SSS president and chief executive Emilio S. de Quiros Jr. said the pension fund would likely miss its net income target this year due to pension adjustments.

For 2016, SSS was originally looking at P41 billion in profit. “Because of the adjustment in pension, that should come down to roughly P26 billion,” De Quiros said.

The profit of SSS dropped 8.5 percent to P40.7 billion last year from P44.5 billion in the previous year.

Based on its unaudited financial statement, SSS revenues reached P162.1 billion last year, up 4.5 percent from P155.2 billion in 2014, while members’ contributions rose to P132.6 billion from P120.7 billion in the previous year.