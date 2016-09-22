State of lawlessness in ‘Magnificent Seven’

There are gunfights with six shooters that never seem to run out of bullets and an insane body count, not to mention people getting thrown through windows, falling into open coffins and lots of chewing and smoking cigars.

Denzel Washington in a scene from ‘The Magnificent Seven’

MOVIE REVIEW:

Many people think the Western is dead movie genre; something that had its day and just quietly melted into the past. Two recent movies that somehow fit the genre were “True Grit” in 2010 and “Django Unchained” (if you’ll count it as a Western and not simply a Tarentino film set in the Wild West) but they did not get world-wide exposure or have the old-style feel.

Enter the new “The Magnificent Seven,” where director Antoine Fuqua handles a star-studded ensemble bright enough to outshine gold. Leading this latest iteration are Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio. Rounding off the cast are Byung-hun Lee, Martin Sensmeier and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Haley Bennett plays the strong-willed damsel that keeps them together.

The main plot hasn’t changed, only the particulars. It still involves seven unlikely individuals who come together to defend a town from some unsavory evil-doer, in this case Bartholomew Bogue played by Peter Sarsgaard. The characters are completely different so that makes it hard to classify this film as a remake. It isn’t even a reimagining. It’s more like a movie that’s informed or inspired by its predecessors; both the “The Magnificent Seven” from 1960 and it’s source material, Akira Kurosawa’s “The Seven Samurai.”

That era in American history was as lawless as they came, and that is clearly on display here. It was a tough life then, and life was cheap, with people being killed for the smallest of infractions. The Westerns of old never let anyone forget that. The same is true here.

There is the feel of an old-fashioned Western, with all its trimmings. You have your saloon for those who want to forget about their troubles (complete with a bit of gambling) and an undertaker for when their troubles are all over. There are gunfights with six shooters that never seem to run out of bullets and an insane body count, not to mention people getting thrown through windows, falling into open coffins and lots of chewing and smoking cigars.

But as much as it harkens back to the Westerns in the ’60s and ’70s, this “The Magnificent Seven” also looks to the present. It is obvious from the beginning that the characters are much more diverse than would have been acceptable in the old days. An actor like Denzel could perhaps only hope for a secondary role if lucky, and would almost certainly be a victim and not make it out of the movie alive. Here, he is front and centre. And not only is he an Afro-American in charge, but he is surrounded by a Mexican, a Frenchman, an Asian and an American Indian. Not only is this sort of inclusiveness the prevailing trend in entertainment today, but it also reflected how the west really was at the time. So kudos to the movie makers for historical accuracy, and for positive depictions of other ethnicities in a substantial non-token way.

The personalities mostly are uncomplicated, but never flat. At its core, this film is about people doing the right thing. None of them can be pigeonholed as being good people, and their motivations are always in question, but when it comes down to it, whatever they do, its about doing what is right.

This version of “The Magnificent Seven” will please those who remember the time the Western movie genre was in its prime. It respects the genre and at the same time stays accessible to today’s audiences who have some different sensibilities.