Sterling Group starts exporting fruits in addition to hybrid rice

Diversified conglomerate Sterling Paper Group of Companies, headed by CEO Henry Lim Bon Liong, wants to expand its export business by selling fruits and vegetables in countries like Dubai, United Kingdom, Australia, United States, among other countries.

Henry Lim Bon Liong

Sterling Group, which started as a maker of photo albums and stationeries, already started exporting banana and mangoes abroad through SL Agrifood Corp., a newly built subsidiary that the company wants to expand in the next few years.

“We just started exporting fruits through SL Agrifoods. We export bananas and mangoes depending on the season,” Michelle Lim-Gankee, assistant to CEO Henry Lim Bon Liong, said in an interview during the 70th Anniversary Celebration of Sterling Group held in Pasay.

“We are now focusing on top tropical fruits of the country, including pineapple. We are also planning to export vegetables,” she added.

Lim-Gankee said that as of now, the company ships four containers of fruits overseas per month and it wants to “double and even triple” this moving forward.

“We want to grow the business because the demand is there, it is more of the supply,” she said, adding that the demand is so far coming from Dubai, Qatar, UK, Australia, US.

Through SL Agritech Corporation (SLAC), Sterling Group is also engaged in the research, development, production and distribution of hybrid rice seed and premium quality rice.

Lim-Gankee said the group is planning to grow SLAC’s export business by shipping its products to new markets like Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Soon we will export to Singapore and Hong Kong. [We can't ship there yet] because of licensing issues but we are already in the middle of negotiations,” Lim-Gankee said.

SLAC has recently started exporting to neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2016, SLAC almost doubled its earnings with net income growing by 80.4 percent to P459 million, from the previous year’s P254.4 million, on the back of better margins.

SLAC, the leading producer of hybrid rice seeds and premium rice in the Philippines, is also planning to raise another P1.5 billion through the issuance of commercial papers, following the firm’s P1-billion fund-raising held in January.