Stories of the soundmakers

A song doesn’t always give insight into the life of its creator. Thankfully, a show does that.

Ever wonder how the members of the CompanY got together? Or what South Border’s Jay Durias bought with his first pay check? How about the inspiration behind Gloc- 9’s “Sirena?” Or Sam Concepcion’s favorite comfort food?

Well, go ask Rico Blanco or better yet, watch “SoundTrip” his show on E! now on its second season.

According to the singer-songwriter, the show is an intimate yet lighthearted look at the people behind the hit songs.

“We all know their music by heart but who are they really? What are they like as people? This is what we try to find out on the show,” Rico told Bulletin Entertainment.

Rico Blanco & Stefano De Medici

The founding member of iconic Pinoy alternative pop rock group Rivermaya admitted he is only too happy to be part of the show as a fan of music.

“Like most, I am also interested to know what makes these musicians tick. That way I could have better understanding where they are coming from creating all those songs we love,” he said.

The brains behind the program is co-host Stefano De Medici, whose main thrust in creating the show is to promote OPM.

“Even in the beginning, when we were conceptualizing the show, that was our main goal: To promote OPM globally,” he said. “That’s why I think it is very much opportune for us to have been taken in by E!, which has global reach.”

“OPM is really good. It is exciting and it is vibrant but the world hardly knows about it and I believe this is mainly because we don’t market it globally,” he explained. “We just need to believe in it and push it so that the whole world may know what Pinoys could offer musically speaking.”

So far, the show is on the right track with E! representatives confirming it is now among the most watched shows in the region, even eclipsing “Master Chef Australia.”

Stefano couldn’t be happier.

“It shows that we were right all along. That OPM is interesting not only for Filipinos but for people in other countries. We just need need to give it a viable platform,” he said.

Rico agreed, adding, “It is not only the music, the personalities themselves are very interesting. I am thankful that all of our guests have been quite candid in sharing their life stories on the show.”

Both Rico and Stefano hope the show will become bigger in the months to come.

“I have lots of artists on my wishlist,” Stefano said. “I would want for us to someday feature not just mainstream stars but also upcoming acts as with icons of OPM. I think the show offers good exposure that will benefit the local music industry in the long run.”

Rico related, “Personally, I’m looking forward to more surprises. If there’s anything I could promise viewers, it is that of the show offering welcome surprises every episode.”

Would this include the long-awaited reunion of Rivermaya?

Letting out a laugh he responded, “Oh no, maybe not that kind of surprise.”

“SoundTrip” airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on E!