Storm warning signals up in 13 areas; heavy rains expected

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised cyclone warning No. 2 yesterday afternoon over Catanduanes and Camarines Sur where winds up to 60 kilometers per hour was expected in the next six hours, with possible storm surges in the coastal areas.

PAGASA also hoisted cyclone warning number 1 in 11 areas where up to 100 kph winds is expected in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone warning No. 1

The areas under cyclone warning number 1 are Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsogon, Quezon (including Polilio Island), Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Laguna, Rizal, Marinduque, Burias Island, and Northern Samar.

Sunday rains

Heavy rains are expected tomorrow, Sunday, over a large area of Luzon and parts of the Visayas as tropical storm Karen (international name: Sarika) travels through the Northern Philippines this weekend.

Weather forecaster Benison Estareja said Karen is expected to make a landfall in the area of Aurora or Quezon in Eastern Luzon by Sunday morning.

Rains and damaging winds

PAGASA and other international weather agencies expect Karen to become no more than a Category 1 typhoon compared to Yolanda’s Category 5 classification. But Estareja said it will however bring heavy rains and potentially damaging winds within its 500-km diameter.

From today, Saturday to Sunday, Bicol, Camarines, Albay, Catanduanes, and Masbate can expect up to heavy rains.

Pass Central Luzon

Karen is expected to pass over Central Luzon between Sunday and early Monday. Heavy rains may be expected in most of Luzon including the NCR, MIMAROPA, Central Luzon, Zambales, Rizal, and Aurora.

Beginning today, Saturday, until tomorrow, Sunday, Estareja said heavy rains are expected in Bicol, Camarines, Albay, Catanduanes and Masbate.

Karen is expected to cut across Central Luzon between tomorrow and early Monday where is expected to cause heavy rains in most of Luzon including the Metro Manila, (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (MIMAROPA), Central Luzon, Zambales, Rizal and Aurora.

Cancelled flights

Yesterday, Cebu Pacific cancelled at least two flights after PAGASA warned that typhoon Karen had intensified and was nearing Luzon on Friday.

Cebu Pacific cancelled flights 5J821 from Manila to Virac and 5J822 from Virac to Manila, according to its website.

Karen’s path

“Karen” was forecast to be at 95 km north northeast of Virac yesterday morning, 90 km north of Daet, Camarines Norte on Sunday morning, 105 km west northwest of Dagupan City on Monday morning, 480 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur by Tuesday morning, and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday.

Bulacan prepares

In Malolos City, Bulacan, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) met with Gov. Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado yesterday to prepare for Typhoon Karen that is expected to hit the province tonight or early Sunday morning.

As chairman of the PDRRMC, Alvarado instructed PDRRMC officer Liz Mungcal to alert all municipal and city mayors in Bulacan to be prepared for the typhoon. He also instructed Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office head Rowena Tiongson to prepare relief goods and other basic items like blankets, bottled water and mats that should be ready for distribution. The governor also ordered the evacuation of people living along riverbanks.

Coordination with officials of Angat, Ipo, and Bustos dams to request for preemptive release before the storm hit the province has also been ordered by the governor.

As of 8 a.m. yesterday, the water level at Angat dam was 195.97 meters which is still below its spilling level of 210 meters. Ipo dam was 99.93 (spilling level 101 meters) Bustos dam was 17.34 meters (spilling level 17. 34 meters). (With a report from Freddie C. Velez)