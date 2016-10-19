Story of the Voice Master

Pocholo Gonzales' dream as a young boy was to be a factory worker. He was inspired by neighbors in Mariveles, Bataan who had their own factories.

Until destiny heard his voice and brought him to a different career.

"Our primary means of entertainment back then was radio. I was seven years old when I would listen to 'Gabi Ng Lagim' and imitate the voices in the program. I remember my classmates would request me to do voices of cartoon characters, famous celebrities and our teachers!" Pocholo a.k.a. the Voice Master recalled.

He eventually auditioned for a radio drama on DZMM.

“I was a freshman at UP Diliman that time. I became one of the youngest radio drama talents in DZMM. I became main anchor, scriptwriter and director under the supervision of radio mentors, Joey Galvez and May Valle.”

In time, Pocholo was also dubbing for foreign films, anime, telenovelas and commercials.

"I have literally voiced thousands of materials," he said. "My personal favorite is the popular hotdog commercial. I voiced two puppets and the main voiceover. I think that's timeless!"

In 2005, he put up his own voiceover services company, Creativoices Productions.

“Voice acting is fun! Your voice is your most powerful instrument to entertain, educate and inspire listeners. There’s a million possibilities that you can do with your voice,” Pocholo said.

Years later, he established the first voice acting school in the country, the Philippine Center for Voice Acting.

“Our school has produced more than 1,000 graduates and hundreds of them are now voice artists, broadcasters, hosts and public speakers,” he proudly stated.

Pocholo has two published books: "Voice Care For Teachers" and "Gusto Kong Maging Voice Talent".

"Voice acting is an art and passion should be your driving force to succeed in the industry. There's money in this career but it should not be your primary motivation," he said.

His advice to aspiring voice talents?

"Just believe you can do it. Go out there and make it happen. Your voice is powerful and if you take the time to develop it, practice and keep auditioning, who knows where your voice can take you?"

