Stranded passengers due to Karen reach more than 6,000



(Photo by: Juan Carlo de Vela) / MB.COM.PH MB FILE(Photo by: Juan Carlo de Vela) / MB.COM.PH

There are now more than 6,000 passengers stranded in different ports in Luzon and Visayas because of typhoon Karen, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.

As of Saturday noon, October 15, the PCG tallied a total of 6,692 stranded passengers, as well as 29 vessels, 30 motor bancas and 748 rolling cargoes.

Majority of the stranded are in Bicol, with 2,756 passengers, 25 vessels, 14 motor bancas and 389 rolling cargoes.

A total of 1,705 passengers, 10 motor bancas and 164 rolling cargoes are also stranded in Southern Tagalog, while in northeastern Luzon, the tally is seven passengers and three motor bancas.

In Eastern Visayas, there are 1,220 passengers, one vessel and 195 rolling cargoes grounded; in Central Visayas, 960 passengers and two vessels; and in Western Visayas, 44 passengers, one vessel and three motor bancas.

PCG advises units to strictly implement the Coast Guard guidelines on movement of vessels during heavy weather.