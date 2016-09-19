Streaking La Salle rallies to stun NU

Games Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – UE vs UP

4 p.m. – Adamson vs NU

The La Salle Green Archers survived the biggest test of the young UAAP basketball season.



(Rio Deluvio / Manila Bulletin) NU’s Matthew Aquino blocks La Salle’s Thomas Torres during their UAAP game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum yesterday. The Archers rallied to beat the Bulldogs, 75-66.(Rio Deluvio / Manila Bulletin)

Living up to their billing as the team to beat, the Green Archers had to do it the hard way by erasing the nine-point lead of the National University Bulldogs before hacking out a 75-66 victory yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle overcame a 52-43 deficit in the third quarter behind its dreaded pressure defense coupled with timely baskets from Jeron Teng, Abu Tratter and rookie Ricci Rivero to remain unbeaten after four games at the expense of the team many believe could be the stumbling block in its bid to win the title.

Teng dropped eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter despite four personal fouls, Rivero had six points while Tratter scored four of his six points during a decisive breakaway that saw La Salle closing the game by outscoring NU, 13-2.

“We were physically and mentally ready for the grind. Yun naman talaga lagi e, ubusan at saka survival of the fittest,” said La Salle coach Aldin Ayo, who remained unbeaten in his first year since his stunning transfer from Letran to the Taft-based campus.

Matt Salem had 15 points and nine rebounds in his first game against his former team, J-Jay Alejandro scored 14 while Rev Diputado aded 10 points, five rebounds and four assists but NU failed to sustain its lead and dropped to a tie for second place with Adamson at 2-1.

The Green Archers reduced the 52-43 deficit with a 9-2 third quarter windup before Teng, Tratter and Rivero led the fourth quarter charge even as the rest of the crew forced NU to commit numerous turnovers.

La Salle’s Ben Mbala was challenged heavily in the shaded lane and committed his fourth foul seconds into the payoff period. The highly-touted center from Cameroon still finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Reigning titlist National University held La Salle scoreless in the last seven minutes to carve out a 72-59 win and stretch its winning run to 36 games in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Last year’s MVP Afril Bernardino scored 22 points and 13 rebounds while Gemma Miranda added 17 points, 10 boards and four assists as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-0 this season.

The Lady Archers, who closed in at 61-59 before collapsing, fell to third spot at 2-1.