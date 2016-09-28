Stronger alliance with Vietnam seen

Duterte trip to boost economic, defense relations with Hanoi

Hanoi – Economic and defense relations between the Philippines and Vietnam are expected to be enhanced when President Duterte makes a two-day official visit to Vietnam this week.

The President, with several Cabinet members in tow, is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi Wednesday night for a visit that coincides with the 40th anniversary of Philippines-Vietnam relations this year.

Duterte’s first official activity on Wednesday is a meeting with the Filipino community at the Intercontinental hotel here, based on his schedule. The Philippine leader is expected to discuss his government’s campaign against illegal drugs, crime and corruption when he addresses Filipinos working in this Asian neighbor for the first time.



On Thursday, the President will have a packed schedule that includes a flurry of meetings with government as well as communist leaders of Vietnam.

His day starts with wreath-laying ceremonies at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

The President will then travel to the State Palace for a meeting with Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang to discuss various areas of bilateral exchanges, including maritime cooperation, enhancement of law enforcement and defense cooperation.

It will also be an opportunity for the President to solidify the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to Charles Jose, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) spokesman.

Jose had earlier said the leaders are also expected to tackle increasing two-way trade and investments, strengthening of joint cultural activities, as well heightened exchanges in agriculture and fisheries.

“The leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues. The relations between the two countries have been growing and deepening steadily since formal ties were established on July 12, 1976,” Jose said.

The President is also expected to highlight the importance of keeping peace, stability, and security in the region in the wake of the unresolved territorial dispute in the South China Sea in his meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart.

“And it will be in the context of reaffirming our firm commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes and our adherence to the rule of law,” Jose added.

The Philippines and Vietnam are among the Asian countries with competing claims in the vast South China Sea.

While in Vietnam, the President will also pay a courtesy call on Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen XuanPhuc at the Prime Minister’s office.

Another meeting with Nguyen PhuTrong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has also been arranged at the state hall.

The President will also be accorded with a state banquet by the Vietnam government before he departs for Manila.

Duterte is expected to return to Davao early Friday morning.